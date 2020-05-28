PJ Harvey Launches Career-Spanning Vinyl Re-Issue Series

PJ Harvey is set to bring her entire catalogue back to vinyl.

In a new project the songwriter's work will be re-issued, with some releases hitting vinyl for the very first time.

The series kicks off with 'DRY' on July 24th, and moves throughout her entire back catalogue, including her two albums with John Parish.

'DRY' will be accompanied by a separate release for 'DRY Demos', the initial home recordings of the material on her lauded debut.

To open the project, PJ Harvey has shared the extraordinary, wonderfully raw take on 'Sheela-Na-Gig'.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Maria Mochnacz

