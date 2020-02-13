PJ Harvey Confirms 'Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea' Re-Issue

PJ Harvey's ongoing re-issue project reaches 'Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea' on February 26th.

The project takes a fresh look at some of her classic recordings, bringing them back to vinyl.

'Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea' was released 20 years ago, and broke new ground for the English songwriter, who scooped that year's Mercury Prize.

This new vinyl edition lands on February 26th, and it contains some unheard demos, too.

A spartan take on 'This Mess We're In' is online now, and it's the sound of Polly at her most direct.

A thrilling listen, it shows an intimate side to her work that sides alongside the pleasing gloss of the parent album.

Check it out now.

'Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea' will be re-issued on February 26th - order it HERE.

