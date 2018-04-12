Pizzagirl's New Festive Jammer Is A Low-Key Gem

Pizzagirl has shared curious new festive jammer 'Pizza For Christmas' - tune in now.

The songwriter has cast a spell over 2018, with a series of idiosyncratic synth pop cuts making their way online throughout the year.

Closing this 12 month period in some style, Pizzagirl has shared a new festive treat, a bauble of oddball pop joy.

A bittersweet ode to the burnout that follows over-consumption, 'Pizza For Christmas' casts goth-pop shadows while still remaining curiously catchy.

Available now, all proceeds from Bandcamp sales will be given to Claire House Hospice in Liverpool.

He comments:

The winter winds have destroyed your phone line, the internet's down and after burning that turkey you slaved over it finally hits you, you're eating Pizza for Christmas.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.