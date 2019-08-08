Pizzagirl's 'ball's gonna keep on rollin' Is A Glorious 80s Pastiche

Alt-pop force Pizzagirl has shared his vivid new single 'ball's gonna keep on rollin'.

The unique pop voice is busy bending the past to suit his own whims, re-contextualising synth pop tropes to carve out something different.

Debut album 'first timer' lands on October 11th, brought to you by vital tastemaker imprint Heist Or Hit.

Ahead of this, Pizzagirl has shared his bold new single, with 'ball's gonna keep on rollin' draping itself in 80s pop elements.

Twisted digital pop, it's got a killer chorus, one that is instantly infectious while still remaining rooted in some other dimension.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.