Pizzagirl Details New Album 'softcore mourn'

Liverpool surreal-pop talent Pizzagirl will release new album 'softcore mourn' on July 16th.

The songwriter took a little bit of time out to reconfigure his alt-pop template, adding fresh colours to his palette in the process.

Working with Heist Or Hit, his new album 'softcore mourn' is set to land this summer, the follow up to his intriguing debut LP.

Out on July 16th, it ends a frenetic period of work behind the scene, with Pizzagirl comment:

"Over the last year or so I’ve been screaming, sighing, crying and lying at my computer, which has manifested itself into my aptly titled second album 'softcore mourn'."

New single 'car freshener aftershave' is online now, and it's a typically rebellious piece of skewed melody.

Pizzagirl terms it "a cold reminder to the internet that I still exist and I still haven’t figured that out yet. I’d say this is a break-up song..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kate Davies

