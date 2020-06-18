PIXIES To Re-Issue 'Bossanova' For Its 30th Anniversary

PIXIES will re-issue their 1990 album 'Bossanova' on August 7th.

The record came at a key point for the group, just 12 months before the extraordinary period Sonic Youth would later term 'The Year That Punk Broke'.

The band's third album in as many years, it came within months of bassist Kim Deal's involvement with The Breeders' superlative album 'Pod'.

Produced by Gil Norton in Los Angeles - aside from 'Blown Away' in Berlin - it sparked a new level of surreal sonic nuance, such as evergreen single 'Velouria'.

'Bossanova' will be available as a 30th anniversary limited edition LP from August 7th, featuring red vinyl with a reproduction of the original 16 page booklet.

Photo Credit: Kevin Westenberg

