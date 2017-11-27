PIXIES Prepare 'Come On Pilgrim... It's Surfer Rosa' Re-Issue

PIXIES are set to give their early releases a full 30th anniversary re-issue.

Debut album 'Surfer Rosa' and early EP 'Come On Pilgrim' are often seen as a pair, exemplifying the group's seminal quietLOUDquiet sound.

Set to play a series of five special - long since sold out - shows at London's Roundhouse venue this Autumn, the band have also detailed their new re-issue.

'Come On Pilgrim... It's Surfer Rosa' will be released on September 28th, featuring 'Come On Pilgrim', 'Surfer Rosa' and the live album 'Live From The Fallout Shelter'.

These special anniversary editions will be available as both three-CD and three-LP sets, released on September 28th.

In addition to this, they will also be available as a deluxe and limited three-LP box set, pressed on clear vinyl and bound in a hardback book, from November.

