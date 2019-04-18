PIXIES Announces New Album 'Beneath The Eyrie'

PIXIES will release new album 'Beneath The Eyrie' on September 13th.

The band have signed to Infectious Music, with sessions for the new album taking place last December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, upstate New York.

Unusually, PIXIES documented every moment of the process, something that will be revealed on a new 12 part podcast.

Out on September 13th, the record is led by crunching, direct, in-your-face single 'On Graveyard Hill'.

Written by Black Francis and Paz Lenchantin, it's a grunge-leaning return that has a muscular edge to it.

Tune in now.

'Beneath The Eyrie' will be released on September 13th.

