PIXIES Announce New Album 'Doggerel'

PIXIES will release new album 'Doggerel' on September 30th.

The hugely influential band have enjoyed a stellar second chapter, with their post 2004 reunion phase resulting in three UK Top 10 albums.

New project 'Doggerel' is out on September 30th, and it finds PIXIES cracking open their creative pathways.

Guitarist Joey Santiago says: “This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

Set to be accompanied by a series of live shows, 'Doggerel' is previewed by a new mini-documentary, featuring insight from the band.

Vocalist/guitarist Black Francis adds: “We're trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There's another way to do this, there's other things we can do with this extra special energy that we're encountering.”

Order 'Doggerel' HERE and check out the documentary below.

Tracklisting:

‘Nomatterday’

‘Vault of Heaven’

‘Dregs of the Wine’

‘Haunted House’

‘Get Simulated’

‘The Lord Has Come Back Today’

‘Thunder & Lightning’

‘There’s A Moon On’

‘Pagan Man’

‘Who’s More Sorry Now?’

‘You’re Such A Sadducee’

‘Doggerel’

- - -