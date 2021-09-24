Pixey Shares Sample-Happy Single 'Take Me On'

Liverpool based performer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Pixey has shared her new sample-happy single ‘Take Me On’.

Co-produced by Pixey herself, the track was recorded in her bedroom and is about taking back control when you aren’t being taken seriously.

“‘Take Me On’ was such a joy to write,” she said. “I started writing it in my first studio session and finished it the day after.”

Taken from her forthcoming EP, ‘Sunshine State’ which is set for release on October 29th, additional production was added by frequent Gorillaz and Jamie T collaborator James Dring.

“The song is about taking back control when nobody is listening to you or taking you seriously, which I’ve definitely had to deal with a lot in the past,” she adds. “I’ve always wanted to write an empowering anthem with a simple hook, so I was so pleased when the song came together like it did.”

It’s easy to see this young musician going places as her lush, dream-pop and hardcore breakbeat tracks create a new and ever increasingly vibrant sound.

Words: Amelia Kelly

Photo Credit: Blacksocks

