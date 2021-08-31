Pixey Launches New EP 'Sunshine State'

Liverpool alt-pop voice Pixey has laid out plans for her new EP 'Sunshine State'.

The follow up to her sparkling EP 'Free To Live In Colour', this new release lands on October 29th via Chess Club Records.

'Sunshine State' finds Pixey moving into a new realm, working from her bedroom in Liverpool.

Swapping her home set up with the occasional excursion to the outside world, Pixey leads the project with ultra-colourful trailblazer 'Life In Stereo'.

An immediately addictive piece of home-made pop bedlam, 'Life In Stereo' is another startling manifesto from the rising force.

She comments: “The first tune I wrote and recorded at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool. I finished writing it in a day - we started the tune from scratch in the morning and I added some of my own production and finished the lyrics in the evening. I love writing about the way music makes you feel, and ‘Life In Stereo’ is exactly that. I’m surrounded by music all the time so I wanted an upbeat, uncomplicated tune about quite literally being the music.”

Photo Credit: Blackksocks

