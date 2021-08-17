Pivot Gang Producer Squeak Dies

Pivot Gang producer Squeak has died.

The Chicago musician obtained his first laptop and a copy of Fruity Loops at SXSW in 2014, and promptly immersed himself in production.

Drawn into the orbit of Pivot Gang - the Saba spearheaded collective that features Joseph Chilliams, Frsh Waters, MFnMelo, and DaeDae - he became a much-loved figure in Chicago music.

Known for his warm personality and willingness towards sonic experimentation, Squeak - also stylised as squeakPIVOT - released a collaborative EP alongside MFnMelo earlier this year.

Reports from the United States indicate that Squeak died in a shooting overnight; he was 26 years old.

Tributes have come in from across the hip-hop pantheon.

RIP Squeak. Prayers out to his family and all of Pivot Gang. pic.twitter.com/6dYDkDWzz6 — (@StrappedHH) August 17, 2021

Squeak literally DJ’d my first solo event! He reached out to me and saw my flyer had no DJ and you reached out to me 2 days before and told me he’d do it. That meant the world to me I’m so sorry man I can’t believe this pic.twitter.com/HkDrSNY7lQ — blacks only (@ho3micidee) August 17, 2021

God bless squeak and every one that loves him Great man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 17, 2021

EVERY TIME I WAS IN THE PRESENCE OF SQUEAK IT WAS ALL LOVE — WHAT THE FRICK GUYS? (@ShowYouSuck) August 17, 2021