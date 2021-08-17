Pivot Gang Producer Squeak Dies

He reportedly died in a shooting incident...
Robin Murray
News
Pivot Gang producer Squeak has died.

The Chicago musician obtained his first laptop and a copy of Fruity Loops at SXSW in 2014, and promptly immersed himself in production.

Drawn into the orbit of Pivot Gang - the Saba spearheaded collective that features Joseph Chilliams, Frsh Waters, MFnMelo, and DaeDae - he became a much-loved figure in Chicago music.

Known for his warm personality and willingness towards sonic experimentation, Squeak - also stylised as squeakPIVOT - released a collaborative EP alongside MFnMelo earlier this year.

Reports from the United States indicate that Squeak died in a shooting overnight; he was 26 years old.

Tributes have come in from across the hip-hop pantheon.

