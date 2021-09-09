Piper-Grace Excels On Debut Single 'Things Lovers Do'

Soulful riser Piper-Grace has shared her debut single 'Things Lovers Do'.

Hailing from a quiet town in South West England, Piper-Grace is part of a new wave of energy in UK R&B.

A collection of deeply individual voices are making their mark, and Piper-Grace is set to be at the forefront.

Debut single 'Things Lovers Do' is the perfect start, with her piquant delivery exuding style and grace.

Out in just a few hours, we've got first look, and it blends personal observation with universal appeal.

Touching on the classic while seeking out something more unique, 'Things Lovers Do' is a bold piece of modern soul music.

She comments...

“‘Things Lovers Do’ was written about the difficulties of love and highlights the importance of affection. I feel the vibe of the song is a dreamlike fantasy about the confusion of romance, and I would love for people to connect with this, from all relationships and situationships.”

Tune in below.

