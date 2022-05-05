Pip Millett Shares Soulful Burner 'Downright'

Pip Millett returns with new single 'Downright'.

Fresh from her debut UK tour, Pip dives into her record bag for something fresh.

Out now, 'Downright' carries a little of that summer optimism, yet the slight whimsy within the songwriting sits alongside some revealing lyricism.

Discussing mental health, and the dips and dives that we all go through, 'Downright' explores conflict within a relationship.

Eg White and Fred Cox assist on production, while film maker KC Locke directs the video.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Cal McIntyre

