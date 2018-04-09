Pip Hall's 'Mary' Is An Affecting Ode To Growing Up

Pip Hall seems able to see the bigger picture.

Still remarkably young, the songwriter can step outside of her personal situation, finding a common truth that we can all relate to.

Need some evidence? Try new single 'Mary', a bruising yet affecting account of youthful innocence, and growing up.

A paean to a spell in her that is just out of reach, the nagging chorus is underpinned by that rumbling guitar line, as anthemic as it is threatening.

Pip herself describes the song as about “being a teenager and not really giving a shit” - well, we've all been there...

Another sign that Pip Hall isn't someone you can brush off, you can check out 'Mary' below.

