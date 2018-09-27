Pip Hall's Dreamy 'My Eden' Has A Bittersweet Element

Pip Hall caught our attention earlier in the year, an intriguing songwriter whose mixture of dream pop and bittersweet elements resulted in something truly striking.

Debut album 'Everything Before' emerges this Autumn, with My Little Empire Records helping to usher it out into the world.

New single 'My Eden' is out before this, a neat encapsulation of what makes Pip Hall's music so resolutely beguiling.

Dreamy guitar pop scenes, it's nonetheless framed with a slight hint of melancholy, pulled together for that pearl of a chorus.

Tune in now.

