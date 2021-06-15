Pip Blom Announce New Album 'Welcome Break'

Amsterdam indie outfit Pip Blom will release new album 'Welcome Break' on October 8th.
The band's debut album 'Boat' landed in 2019, accompanied by some excellent live shows and a string of charming singles.
Off piste indie pop that set whip-smart lyrics against delicious melodies, the group used 2020 to craft a follow-up.
New album 'Welcome Break' is out on October 8th, a self-produced 11 tracker that was recorded in Ramsgate’s Big Jelly Studios.
New single 'Keep It Together' is online now, and it rattles along at a deliriously exciting pace - tune in below.
Tracklisting:
1. You Don’t Want This
2. 12
3. It Should Have Been Fun
4. Keep It Together
5. Different Tune
6. Not Easy To Like
7. Faces
8. I Love The City
9. Easy
10. Holiday
11. Trouble In Paradise
