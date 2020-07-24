Pinty Jams With Emma-Jean Thackray On New Single 'Comfort Me'

South London rapper Pinty returns with new club jam 'Comfort Me'.

The MC made his name with two excellent projects, 2019's 'City Limits' EP and last year's 'Midnight Moods' mixtape .

Both were produced by King Krule - under his DJ JD Sports moniker - before Pinty went back to the drawing board.

New single 'Comfort Me' is out now, and it's jazz-infused palette is guided by Emma-Jean Thackray .

Opening in spacious pastures, the track then clicks into gear, it's subtle UKG influence bubbling under Pinty's verbal introspection.

He comments: "'Comfort Me' was written while I was going through therapy and coming to terms with strife in my life - I lost three friends in the last year. These lyrics are about me summoning my omens and calling out for some nurture, desperately in need of some comfort."

An engaging and oddly moving return, 'Comfort Me' opens a new chapter in the MC's work.

Tune in now.

