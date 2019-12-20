PINS Detail New Album 'Hot Slick'

PINS will release new album 'Hot Slick' this summer.

The Manchester outfit re-grouped after the departure of their original rhythm section, looking once more at their songwriting.

Producer Rich Woodcrafts worked closely with the band on sessions for 'Hot Slick', which also featured Jamie Hince and Dean Horner.

New album 'Hot Slick' lands on May 29th, and follows recent singles 'Ponytail' and 'Bad Girls Forever'.

In all, it's the first new LP from PINS since 'Wild Nights' in 2015'.

Tracklisting:

Hot Slick

Bad Girls Forever

Ponytail

After Hours

Daisies

Read My Lips

Set Me Off

Love You To Death

Ghosting

Bad Habit

