PinkPantheress, WILLOW Connect On New Single 'Where You Are'

PinkPantheress is joined by WILLOW on new single 'Where You Are'.

Out now, it's a bona fide event, with PinkPantheress teasing the song to her TikTok army.

The results are pretty damn impressive. The production - helmed by PinkPantheress, while utilising the skills of Mura Masa and Skrillex - leans on those 90s club elements, while adding hyper-pop fixations.

Her vocal flutters with beauty, offset by the more punk-edged approach favoured by WILLOW.

It's a deeply addictive single, an unruly pop moment that dismisses the rules and embraces freedom.

PinkPantheress comments...

“I had a lot of fun writing this song. it took loads of attempts to get it right but this is probably my proudest work to date, and i’m super happy for everyone to hear it.”

BRTHR directs the video, which pivots between dynamic club scenes and internal conflict - tune in now.

