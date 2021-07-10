PinkPantheress Drops Urgent New Single 'I must apologise'

Explosive alt-pop riser PinkPantheress has shared new single 'I must apologise'.

With new mixtape 'To hell with it' out on October 15th, she's fast becoming a phenomenon-in-waiting.

New single 'I must apologise' is out now, re-contextualising 90s pop tropes within a dazzling future-pop template.

Upping the tempo, the production is infused with breaks-mayhem on top of her ultra-colourful melodies.

PinkPantheress comments:

“i must apologise is a fast paced, upbeat track about someone telling lies all the time. it is a song that tells a niche tale underneath the synths of crystal waters - gypsy woman”

Tune in now.

Pre-order 'To hell with it' is out on October 15th HERE.

- - -