PinkPantheress Drops Urgent New Single 'I must apologise'

Explosive alt-pop riser PinkPantheress has shared new single 'I must apologise'.
With new mixtape 'To hell with it' out on October 15th, she's fast becoming a phenomenon-in-waiting.
New single 'I must apologise' is out now, re-contextualising 90s pop tropes within a dazzling future-pop template.
Upping the tempo, the production is infused with breaks-mayhem on top of her ultra-colourful melodies.
PinkPantheress comments:
“i must apologise is a fast paced, upbeat track about someone telling lies all the time. it is a song that tells a niche tale underneath the synths of crystal waters - gypsy woman”
Tune in now.
Pre-order 'To hell with it' is out on October 15th HERE.
- - -