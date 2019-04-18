Pink Roses Share Dreamy New Single 'Don't Give Up On Me'

Pink Roses have a rare degree of potency, a rare degree of pop finesse.

The work of two jaded Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs who threw in the towel to focus on something creative, the pair's phenomenally intense studio sessions have scorched a path across 2019.

Claiming to have penned about 170 (!) different songs, ranging from fluid electronics right through to dense future-pop hymns.

Reminiscent of LANY or those early singles from The 1975, Pink Roses have a searing, addictive quality.

New single 'Don't Give Up On Me' is incoming, an exquisite slice of dreamy alt-pop produced by Cameron Hale.

Music and fashion photographer Ryan Jay steps in to work on the visuals, directing his first ever music video.

It's superbly well done, too, like a photo exhibition come to life - from the opening flower, to the red glow of the night-time scenes.

Pink Roses explain...

"The music video for 'Don't Give Up On Me' is our first-ever music video. It is also the directorial debut of acclaimed music and fashion photographer Ryan Jay (The Weeknd, Logic, Rihanna)."

"We have been friends with Ryan for a while so it was amazing to have the opportunity to work together to make both of our first music videos. Ryan also does all of our photoshoots. He has an incredible eye and taste that is spot on with our vision."

"Our goal was to the bring the world of Pink Roses to life aesthetically in this video. Our vision for the video was to capture the essence of young love and visually feel like a Calvin Klein ad. We filmed the video at a private location in Malibu, CA. The energy on set was amazing and contagious. Everyone left that day feeling like we had accomplished something special and created a beautiful piece of art."

"The song 'Don't Give Up On Me' is only the third song we have released. It is an emotional song about the desperate attempt to hold on to the woman of your dreams, but you're not the man of hers. It's a personal story for us..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ryan Jay

