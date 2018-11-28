Pinegrove Announce New Album 'Marigold'

Pinegrove will release new album 'Marigold' on January 17th through Rough Trade.

The band took time out after singer Evan Stephens Hall was accused of sexual coercion, before returning after an 18 month gap earlier this year.

Signing to Rough Trade, the group released the single 'Moment' over summer before prepping a full length project.

Out on January 17th, 'Marigold' contains 11 tracks and will be followed by a full European tour, including British shows.

Zach comments: “This is a lifelong project. We’re always thinking about how to be better humans and humanists. It’s about how to keep going, and to respond to the world as it is right now.”

New song 'Phase' is online now - packed with country inflections, there's also a (spoiler alert!) fake ending.

Tune in now.

'Marigold' tracklisting:

1. Dotted Line

2. Spiral

3. The Alarmist

4. No Drugs

5. Moment

6. Hairpin

7. Phase

8. Endless

9. Alcove

10. Neighbor

11. Marigold

Catch Pinegrove at the following shows:

March

18 London Islington Assembly Hall

28 Dublin The Grand Social

30 Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio

31 Manchester Academy 2

April

1 Bristol SWX

2 London Electric Ballroom

