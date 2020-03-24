Pinch Announces 'Reality Tunnels', His First Album In 13 Years

Pinch will release new album 'Reality Tunnels' later this year.

Despite a hectic catalogue - that boasts 12 inches, EPs, and full collaborations - the Bristol producer hasn't released a full LP under his own name in more than a decade.

'Reality Tunnels' ends this, with Pinch working alongside the likes of Trim, Killa P, and Emika Inizi during the process.

Available to pre-order HERE it's a record that matches the full spectrum of bass abstraction to science fiction.

Pinch explains: "I first made the track ‘Back to Beyond’ following a complicated experience with infinity. I decided it was going to be the cornerstone of my second solo LP and set about making more music with that purpose in mind. There were to be no boundaries placed on the music; it would just be for me."

"Reality Tunnels is a concept that was originally introduced by Robert Anton Wilson in his 1983 book ‘Prometheus Rising’. In essence, the concept of a reality tunnel relates to an idea on how we create our own perspective – the subjective filter that we each apply to the world around us; the things we perceive and what our consciousness deems worthy of attention, IE what we see and hear is entirely relative to what we do not."

He continues: "Our beliefs, values, behaviours and so on, which we create and can therefore reshape, are the product of our individual reality tunnels. Every track on the album serves as its own reality tunnel and each tells a different part of my musical story".

New track 'Accelerated Culture' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. ‘Entangled Particles’ feat. Emika

2. ‘All Man Got’ feat. Trim

3. ‘Accelerated Culture’

4. ‘Returnity’

5. ‘Finding Space’

6. ‘Party’ feat. Killa P

7. ‘Back to Beyond’

8. ‘Change Is A Must’ feat. Inezi

9. ‘Non-Terrestrial Forms’

10. ‘The Last One’ feat. Nive Nielson & The Deer Children

