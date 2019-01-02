Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Erupt On 'Reducer'

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have shared their searing new single 'Reducer'.

The band's third album lands later this year, with new LP 'Viscerals' hitting home on April 3rd.

Crunching psychedelia with an ultra-heavy twist, it's been honed at the band's intense live shows.

New single 'Reducer' is out now, four minutes and 44 seconds of blood-dripping guitar music.

The visuals were crafted by Pigs x 7, with the band's own John O'Carroll helping to steer the imagery.

Neat effects, huge amplifiers, and all the magnetism of a live show, it's a real trip.

Tune in now.

'Viscerals' will be released on April 3rd.

