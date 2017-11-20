Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce New Album

Seismic rock outlaws Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are set to release new album 'King Of Cowards' on September 28th.
A live experience like no other, the Newcastle band's maximalist take on brown acid psychedelia has pummeled craniums across the country and beyond.
New album 'King Of Cowards' arrives on September 28th, and it's set to take their Sabbath-style riffing to frenzied new levels.
New song 'Cake Of Light' is online now, and it's a mighty chunk of avant rock futurism with a deep-rooted physicality.
Check it out now.
Catch Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at the following shows:
September
27 Newcastle Star and Shadow (Album Launch)
28 London Moth Club (Album Launch)*
October
25 Stockton On Tees The Georgian Theatre*
26 Manchester Soup Kitchen*
27 Reading South Street
30 Margate Tom Thum Theatre
November
22 Sheffield Picture House Social
23 Brighton Hope and Ruin
24 Leeds Temple of Boom
29 York Fulford Arms
30 Liverpool The Shipping Forecast
December
1 Glasgow Nice 'n Sleazy
* Support from Bonnacons Of Doom
