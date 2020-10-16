Picture This Capture The Potency Of Live Performance In This New Clip

Ireland's Picture This write songs that connect with people.

The band are huge in their homeland, capable of communicating with thousands at those bold, ambitious outdoor shows.

Setting their sights internationally, Picture This have begun to lay out plans for their third album, which will land later this year.

New single 'Things Are Different' leads the way, a beautifully pitched, finely balanced exploration of emotional communication.

Co-produced by Grammy winning team The Monsters & Strangerz, German, and Picture This themselves, it finds the Irish band upping the ante once more.

A soaring return, 'Things Are Different' is a sign that the band have set their sights even higher - and they intend to reach them.

The billowing chorus is tailor-made for those colossal live shows, with Ryan Hennessy singing: “Just cuz things are different don’t mean anything has changed.”

We're able to share a live take on 'Things Are Different' recorded at the INEC Arena - but without a single fan present.

"'Things Are Different' is a love song to the world," say the band. "We intended on installing some hope in anybody who hears it because hope can be in limited supply nowadays. It is a reflection of the time we are in and we felt it would be fitting to do a live performance of the song in an empty arena."

"This obviously speaks for itself as we would usually be debuting this song to a rowdy crowd of concert goers. Although things are different nothing has changed, we are still here as a source of escapism for our followers."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.