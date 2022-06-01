Pictish Trail Shares Surreal Electro-Pop Jammer 'In The Land Of The Dead'

Pictish Trail has shared surreal electro-pop jammer 'In The Land Of The Dead'.

The songwriter's base on the Hebrides may be beautiful, but that doesn't mean his work is spent reflecting the wondrous scenes around him.

Moving away from nature-based work, his alt-pop imagery is informed by everyone from Fever Ray to Mercury Rev, while his acoustic guitar still makes the odd appearance.

“Nature, let’s face it, is boring,” he comments. “Nature enthusiasts will tell me that I’m the one that’s boring. Either way, I’ve never felt I’ve had the authority to draw lyrically from my surroundings.”

New song 'In The Land Of The Dead' is anything but boring, with the thumping percussion set against delirious DIY synths.

The colour-saturated visuals reflect the dynamic music within - check out the video now.

'Island Family' will be released on March 18th.

