Photograph of Pictish Trail

Pictish Trail Shares Surreal Electro-Pop Jammer 'In The Land Of The Dead'

"I know this must be confusing for you..."
Robin Murray
News
06 · 01 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 06 · 01 · 2022
0

Pictish Trail has shared surreal electro-pop jammer 'In The Land Of The Dead'.

The songwriter's base on the Hebrides may be beautiful, but that doesn't mean his work is spent reflecting the wondrous scenes around him.

Moving away from nature-based work, his alt-pop imagery is informed by everyone from Fever Ray to Mercury Rev, while his acoustic guitar still makes the odd appearance.

“Nature, let’s face it, is boring,” he comments. “Nature enthusiasts will tell me that I’m the one that’s boring. Either way, I’ve never felt I’ve had the authority to draw lyrically from my surroundings.”

New song 'In The Land Of The Dead' is anything but boring, with the thumping percussion set against delirious DIY synths.

The colour-saturated visuals reflect the dynamic music within - check out the video now.

'Island Family' will be released on March 18th.

- - -

Pictish Trail
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next