Pictish Trail Returns With Beatific New Song 'Slow Memories'

Pictish Trail is able to let his imagination run wild.

After all, he's got plenty of freedom - a devoutly DIY songwriter based on a self-contained Scottish island, he'd be a fool to let inhibitions get in his way.

That being said, though, his new album 'Thumb World' - the Scottish artist's first for Fire Records - could be his most dazzling, most exceptional yet.

Out on February 21st, it takes the listener on a journey to the outermost fringes of Pictish Trail's imagination.

It's a tale of “life repeating and gradually degrading, the inevitable cyclical nature of things, and the sense of their ultimately being no escape.”

Along the way, you can expect tales of alien abduction, pigs with Trump-like hairdos, criminal hangovers, and lots and lots of opposable thumbs.

“Our opposable thumbs are the things that separate us from most other animals on Earth,” Pictish explains of the latter; “they are also the things that we use to swipe on screens, to separate ourselves from our normal lives, but which in turn trap us within an artificial reality.”

The new album carries an 80s games aesthetic, with Davey Ferguson (aka Swatpaz) helping to channel the project's visual aesthetic.

Drifting, beatific new song 'Slow Memories' is online now, with faint hints of Pictish Trail's guitar smothered in hazy, gauzy electronics.

There's a distinctly DIY feel, one that lets the humane emerge amid the technical dexterity - it's otherworldly, yet also resolutely down to Earth.

Charming and helplessly beautiful, you can watch the animated 'Slow Memories' video below.

'Thumb World' will be released on February 21st - order it HERE.

Tracklisting:

A. 1. Repeat Neverending

2. Double Sided

3. Pig Nice

4. Lead Balloon

5. Fear Anchor

B.

1. Slow Memories

2. Bad Algebra

3. Heart Eyes

4. Turning Back

5. Thumb World

Photo Credit: Stephanie Gibson & Styled by I’ll Be Your Mirror

