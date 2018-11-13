Picks For The EFG London Jazz Festival 2018

From stars of the UK’s vibrant young jazz scene - like Emma-Jean Thackray and Nubya Garcia - to legends like Archie Shepp, you can catch great music in basement bars and converted churches, from London, Chicogo and everywhere in between, and even take part in workshops.

Check out just a handful of the events below, showing the range on offer this year.

Archie Shepp - Art Songs and Spirituals + Red Circle - Barbican - 19th November

One of the most articulate and original voices to emerge from the maelstrom of jazz as it connected with the civil rights movement of the ‘60s, Archie Shepp enters his eighties with sustained energy and commitment. His saxophone sound is as soulful and heartfelt as ever, and his command of a deep tradition of black culture and music is unparalleled.

This show explores this legacy in dynamic style, combining with a range of talented musicians as well as a specially assembled vocal group, UK Vocal Assembly.

Jazz Plus Presents: PYJÆN & lushandverdant - Rye Wax, Bussey Building - 21st November



Jazz Plus is back at Rye Wax - the basement venue-cum-record-store at the bottom of Peckham’s infamous Bussey Building warehouse space - showcasing the finest cutting-edge contemporary jazz from young artists.

PYJÆN are a band with its common link in improvised music and the jazz tradition, but with a vision of pushing music forward in new directions. Expect to hear many influences, form rock, electro and Afrobeat, to hip-hop and jazz fusion, with support from lushandverdant, chopping exotic samples and mixing up a delectable beat assortment.

Emma Jean Thackray x London Symphony Orchestra - LSO, St Luke's - 24th November

One of the most hyped events of the festival, this genre-smashing collaboration between London jazz artists and LSO musicians is curated by Emma-Jean Thackray - an award winning composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist – known especially for her trumpeting – who’s influenced by everything from J Dilla beats and Madlib’s characters to the sounds of Afrobeat.

Expect improvised pieces, beats and orchestral textures: the sound of London reimagined, in a converted 18th century church.

Makaya McCraven + Nubya Garcia + Guests: Chicago X London - Hackney Arts Centre - 24th November

This event brings together a double headliner featuring two of the most seminal artists to emerge from the thriving jazz scenes in Chicago and London in recent years.

Saxophonist Nubya Garcia, undoubtedly one of the leading forces in the new wave of British Afro-tinged jazz having taken the world by storm this year with her ‘When We Are’ EP and appearances at Dimensions, Field Day, Winter Jazzfest amongst other festivals.

Drummer and beat scientist Makaya McCraven, is one of the key new figures in the Chicago jazz scene. His genre-bending compositions draw from his collaborations with hip-hop, African dance, indie rock, and Hungarian folk artists. His performance will come on the back of the release of his latest album ‘Universal Beings’.

Free Improvisation Workshop for Women led by Caroline Kraabel - Southbank Centre - 18th November

Break musical boundaries at an improvisation workshop for those who identify as women, led by saxophonist and composer Caroline Kraabel.

Explore facets of improvisation (time, inner and outer awareness, listening, not listening, authenticity, novelty and more) at this welcoming session that uses an inclusive definition of ‘women’ and ‘female’: welcoming participants who may identify as non-binary, cis-gendered, or trans.

