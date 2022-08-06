Pianos Become The Teeth Announce New Album 'Drift'

Pianos Become The Teeth will release new album 'Drift' on August 26th.

The post-hardcore group are pivotal within underground American music, with 2018's 'Wait For Love' becoming something of a breakout moment.

Spending time crafting a follow up, Pianos Become The Teeth have just announced plans for their first album in four years.

Out on August 26th, the sessions for 'Drift' found the band working with producer Kevin Bernsten, who originally linked with them for their initial recordings a decade ago.

Kyle Durfey comments: “Kevin knows who we used to be and he knows who we are now and he was really down to experiment and try anything in the studio to see how it would work.”

New crusher 'Genevieve' is online now - tune in below.

