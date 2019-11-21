Phoenix Share New Single 'Identical'

Phoenix have shared their new single 'Identical'.

The song appears on the soundtrack of upcoming film On The Rocks, and it presented in memory of their friend and collaborator Philippe Zdar.

Out now, 'Identical' is a crisp return, containing that expertly finessed Phoenix sound.

Slick production and quietly bold songwriting, the propulsive percussive kicks lends 'Identical' a slightly raw edge.

There's a lot compressed into a small space, with the French group once more delivering an emphatically intelligent pop template.

The video is online, too, featuring Roman Coppola imagery spliced together by Masa Tsuyuki.

Tune in now.

