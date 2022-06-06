Phoebe Green Returns With 'Sweat'

Phoebe Green has shared her new single 'Sweat'.

The Manchester riser will release her debut album this summer, alongside some precocious headline shows.

Out on August 19th, her 'Lucky Me' LP is dominated by Phoebe's day-glo pop sass.

Take new single 'Sweat'. All colour and light, the delirious melodies represent this songwriter at her most potent and dynamic.

Yet the lyrics dig a little deeper, opening up about Phoebe Green's own insecurities. She comments...

“I wrote ‘Sweat’ about my tendency to self sabotage whenever things feel too good in my life, it’s such a bad habit that I find myself turning to as a defence mechanism because I can’t handle the thought of being genuinely hurt; if I do it myself then no one else can.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lewis Vorn

- - -