Phoebe Green Returns With Glittering Pop Jewel 'Golden Girl'

Manchester based riser Phoebe Green has shared new single 'Golden Girl'.

Born in the coastal town of Lytham, the songwriter's potent individuality allows her to touch spaces other artists can't reach.

Her debut EP lands on December 3rd via the label I Can't Cry For You', and it finds her working alongside production duo Kaines and Tom A.D.

New single 'Golden Girl' leads the way, a glittering pop jewel that discusses loneliness and self-growth.

Lyrically on-point, it's a lockdown jammer that refuses to be hemmed in by the current situation.

She comments: “‘Golden Girl’ is about realising that being alone can be absolutely crucial when it comes to self growth. It’s about accepting the fact that total perfection is completely unattainable, so desperately trying to meet that standard in every aspect of my life - especially my relationships - will never not leave me feeling like I’ve failed.”

“I had to just surrender to the fact that I’m a bit of a fucking nightmare from time to time, and pretending that part of me doens’t exist is exhausting.”

Tune in now.

