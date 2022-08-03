Phoebe Green Drops Ragged New Alt-Pop Burner 'Make It Easy'

Manchester's Phoebe Green has shared her new single 'Make It Easy'.

Out now, it follows a busy spell for the songwriter, who hits the road for a flurry of support slots this Spring.

Set to tour alongside Self Esteem, Everything Everything, and Baby Queen, her music will also be heard on the soundtrack of Killing Eve.

New single 'Make It Easy' continues her rise, a deft, considered return, one that she describes a fork in the road for her art.

Phoebe Green says: “‘Make It Easy’ was such an exciting song to write, as it totally changed the direction of the album. I’d been wanting to progress from the guitar-heavy indie sound that felt so comfortable and familiar to me, and push myself to make darker electronic pop music that was more influenced by what I actually listen to currently. My amazing mate Dave McCracken understood my intentions immediately, and helped bring the song to life with his extensive knowledge and talent - he’s a genius.”

“The lyrics themselves express the age old dilemma of letting myself get in the way of myself, wanting to be with someone but not wanting to make the first move, it’s possibly the most lighthearted song I’ve ever written and I love it.”

Lillie Eiger directs the video, which you can check out below.

Photo Credit: Lewis Vorn

- - -