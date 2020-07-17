Phoebe Bridgers Signs MUNA To Saddest Factory Records

Muna have signed to Phoebe Bridgers label Saddest Factory Records.

The songwriter set the label up as a hub for like minds, essentially a platform for music she personally likes.

The latest signings are American group MUNA, who are long-time Clash faves and the perfect fit for her label.

The band have been quiet of late, slowly working on a follow up to 2019's amazing 'Saves The World' full length.

MUNA comment: "Phoebe asked us to be in a four person couple with her. We said: 'Sadly, we are all taken but we will happily sign to your record label for the small fee of 10 million dollars'."

"After much negotiation, she obliged. We look forward to this lifelong partnership and Phoebe raising our first born children, as was included in the contract. This will be the last time we speak publicly as we will be giving her our voices in a cursed golden locket (with the exception of our bi-monthly contribution to the Podcast Industrial Complex). And maybe some music."

Phoebe explains: “I thought they were a boy band.”

Please welcome MUNA to the office. pic.twitter.com/E4z1DvgUmK — Saddest Factory Records (@SaddestFactory) May 19, 2021

Photo Credit: Davis Bates

- - -

