Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Solo Cut 'Garden Song'

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her new solo track 'Garden Song'.

The songwriter's stunning 2017 debut album 'Stranger In The Alps' was followed by a lengthy spell of touring, before 2019's collaborative project Better Oblivion Community Center.

Returning to solo duties, Phoebe Bridgers will play Finsbury Park in London this summer alongside The 1975, before hitting Latitude festival.

New single 'Garden Song' is out now, her first piece of new solo material since 2017 - and she's using a bong to dispel the pressure.

Bridgers’ brother Jackson Bridgers directs the video, and its grainy, almost lo-fi feel matches the raw, emotional nature of her lyricism.

Seated in the clip as dry ice / bong smoke wafts past, it's a curiously direct while also tongue-in-cheek way of signalling her return.

Tune in now.

