Phoebe Bridgers Shares Cover Of Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters'

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her take on Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters'.

The cover is part of Metallica's upcoming tribute album, with 'The Metallica Blacklist' offering fresh perspectives on their 1991 release 'The Black Album'.

A titanic moment for metal, 'The Black Album' has been re-worked by a host of artists, ranging from Sam Fender to Weezer via Miley Cyrus and St. Vincent.

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her take on 'Nothing Else Matters', an intense yet ultimately pretty arrangement that illustrates how power can be conjured in different ways across the music spectrum.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Phoebe Bridgers explained that her version "almost sounds baroque" before adding:

"Literally, James [Hetfield] does all sorts of weird octave jumps and stuff that I can’t do, and I almost have a Billie Eilish approach of right by the microphone, performing it the opposite of them, which was really fun to lean into."

