Phoebe Bridgers Shares Beautiful Cover Of Tom Waits' 'Day After Tomorrow'

Continuing her Christmas tradition...
30 · 11 · 2021

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a beautifully evocative cover of Tom Waits' song 'Day After Tomorrow'.

The track was released back in 2004, but receives the Phoebe Bridgers treatment as part of her long-standing Christmas tradition.

Given an entirely new arrangement, the frosted vocal is augmented by some beautiful moments, including gentle harmonies from an assembled choir.

Guest voices include Z Berg, Kaitlyn Dever, Mady Dever, Ethan Gruska, Emily Kohavi, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Annie Stela and Harrison Whitford, with all monies from the release going to The International Institute of Los Angeles - The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division.

Part of a holiday tradition for Phoebe Bridgers, 'Day After Tomorrow' follows Yule tide renditions of the likes of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', Merle Haggard's 'If We Make It Through December', and more.

A beautiful recording, you can check out 'Day After Tomorrow' below.

