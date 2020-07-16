Phoebe Bridgers, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, And Paul Mescal Make A Video

This.

The black and white video for Phoebe Bridgers' 'Punisher' highlight 'Savior Complex' is online now, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (you can see the thinking here) on direction.

Opening on a deserted beach, it features Paul Mescal - from Normal People - and a cute dog, which is all very nice.

It's also airing through Facebook , so a pre-Christmas bonus for fans of algorithm based content that chips away at the pillars of modern democracy.

Tune in now.

Oddly, it can't be embedded anywhere, so try the direct link HERE.

Phoebe Bridgers will perform 'Savior Complex' on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tomorrow night (December 2nd).

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.