Phoebe Bridgers Issues Further Statement On Ryan Adams Case

Phoebe Bridgers has issued a further statement on the allegations against Ryan Adams.

Bridgers contributed to a New York Times piece on Ryan Adams' behaviour, an investigation that brought allegations of emotional abuse and manipulation, and also allegedly exposing himself to a minor.

Since then plans for three Ryan Adams albums in 2019 have been shelved, with the release of incoming LP 'Big Colors' being cancelled.

Now Phoebe Bridgers has posted a further statement on social media, thanking fans for their support during "a weird week".

Thanking those around her, she also decries the network of people around Ryan Adams who provided validation for his behaviour.

The comments were supported by Ryan Adams' former wife Mandy Moore, who also contributed to the New York Times piece.

