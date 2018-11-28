Phoebe Bridgers Grabs Jackson Brown For This Version Of 'Christmas Song'

Phoebe Bridgers teams up with Jackson Browne on a new version of 'Christmas Song'.

The original version was penned by McCarthy Trenching, and caught Phoebe Bridgers' attention some time ago.

Struck by the power of the lyricism, she sketched out her own version, and - after a chance meeting - managed to get Jackson Browne to sing on it.

That's the back story, and it doesn't quite prepare you for the deftness, the sheer incisive emotional impact that the performance has.

The tumbling, slightly out of tune piano notes underpin a tremendous vocal from Phoebe Bridgers, each note uniting with Jackson Browne to form something utterly beautiful.

Oh, and there are also sleigh bells...

Phoebe Bridgers comments:

"McCarthy Trenching is singer-songwriter Dan McCarthy’s band. We played a show together in Omaha this last year. They named the band after the trenching company owned by Dan’s uncle so they could sell those t-shirts instead of having to make their own."

"The first time I heard this song it hit me like a ton of bricks. A lot of McCarthy Trenching songs do that. It’s not that often that I hear a Christmas song that doesn’t make me want to quit music. I played a show in L.A. around the holidays last year where I covered it for the first time."

"Jackson Browne was there, and he came up to me after the show to tell me how much he loved the song. A couple days later, Dan got a Bandcamp notification on his desktop computer that someone paid 50 bucks for his record and wrote a nice note and signed it Jackson Browne. He thought someone was fucking with him."

"So when I decided to record a version of the song, I knew who I wanted to sing on it. Plus, I have wanted to make music with Jackson as long as I’ve wanted to make music."

