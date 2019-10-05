Phoebe Bridgers Covering Tom Waits Is Absolutely Heart-Wrenching

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her powerful version of Tom Waits 1999 song 'Georgia Lee'.

The recording is part of a wider project, a new compilation which showcases female songwriters covering the American artist's work.

‘Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits’ is incoming, led by this powerful Phoebe Bridgers performance.

'Georgia Lee' appears on Tom Waits' celebrated 1999 album 'Mule Variations', prompted by the true story of the abduction and murder of a young African-American girl.

Lyrically haunting, Phoebe Bridgers' re-casts the song in her own beautiful style, and it's a genuinely chilling, heart-rending piece of music.

Extraordinarily powerful, you can listen to 'Georgia Lee' below.

