Phoebe Bridgers, Conor Oberst Cover The Killers' 'Human'

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst covered The Killers' 'Human' at the opening night of their American tour.

The pair released their debut album as Better Oblivion Community Center earlier in the year, a stunning opening blast between two magnificent songwriters.

Better Oblivion Community Center opened their American tour at The Bunkhouse Saloon in Las Vegas over the weekend, and decided to serenade hometown heroes The Killers.

Deciding to cover international hit 'Human' it's a tender, reflective take on the 2008 arena classic, much more sombre in tone than the original.

It's not all dark, however, with Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst delivering the song with a playful wink and nudge to add shading around their stark arrangement.



