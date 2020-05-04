Phoebe Bridgers Confirms Second Album 'Punisher'

Phoebe Bridgers has announced details of her second album 'Punisher'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Stranger In The Alps' was little short of exceptional, while she has also collaborated on the boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center projects.

New album 'Punisher' comes a few weeks after fans got to grips with 'Garden Song', and it's set to land this summer.

Out on June 19th, the announce comes alongside new song 'Kyoto', and it's curious video.

The initial aim was to shoot 'Kyoto' in Japan, before coronavirus set in - finished in front of a green screen on Los Angeles, it turns necessity into something fun.

Phoebe Bridgers explains...

"This song is about impostor syndrome. About being in Japan for the first time, somewhere I’ve always wanted to go, and playing my music to people who want to hear it, feeling like I’m living someone else’s life. I dissociate when bad things happen to me, but also when good things happen. It can feel like I’m performing what I think I’m supposed to be like."

"I wrote this one as a ballad first, but at that point I was so sick of recording slow songs, it turned into this."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels

