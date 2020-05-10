Phoebe Bridgers Confirms 'Copycat Killer' EP

Phoebe Bridgers will release new EP 'Copycat Killer' on November 20th.

The songwriter's album 'Punisher' is set to demolish those End Of Year charts, following the emphatic praise lavished on its release .

Ending the year on a high, Phoebe linked with Rob Moose to re-record four songs from the record, gaining full release later this month.

Out on November 20th, 'Copycat Killer' features a quartet of performances, and it's led by a brand new version of 'Kyoto'.

Vinyl copies will be available through Rough Trade shops.

Tracklisting:

1. Kyoto

2. Savior Complex

3. Chinese Satellite

4. Punisher

