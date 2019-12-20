Phobophobes Brood Hard On New Single 'Moustache Mike'

South London vagabonds Phobophobes return with new single 'Moustache Mike'.

The multi-limbed group match fetid post-punk to a brooding sense of the gothic, a mixture fully exposed at their debauched live shows.

Debut album 'Miniature World' took the band up a level on its 2018 release, and they've now signed to new label Ra-Ra Rok.

New single 'Moustache Mike' is a surreal piece of gutter pop, inspired by a drug-fuelled American banjo player and Warhol cohort Baby Jane Holzer.

“I actually went over to her house,” says frontman Jamie Taylor. “I thought it’d be quite interesting to pair how she is now as an aging socialite and the evolution of the American dream, from a dream to something else.”

“It’s photogenic America disappearing. I can’t stand American politics, I can’t stand what they do to the planet, but at the same time there is a sort of intrigue from all sorts of eras, from the ‘50s to watching American TV when you were a kid. You’re still drawn to it.”

Tune in now.

Catch Phobophobes at London's Peckham Audio April 9th.

Photo Credit: David Edwards

