Phlake Channel Reggaeton Vibes On New Single 'Slip Away'

Danish production team Phlake have shared their new single 'Slip Away'.

The electronic pairing launched their single 'Waited All Summer' last year, a smash hit in their homeland that channelled 90s rave vibes.

Bursting with energy, Phlake then followed this with the lush electronic shapes of 'Baby Steps'.

New single 'Slip Away' is the third song from their incoming project, and it deepens their collaboration with the enigmatic Mercedes The Virus.

A summertime burner for the depths of winter, the Danish crew get to grips with a reggaeton beat to pursue their message.

Phlake comment: “It’s a reggaeton-influenced song about sucking it all in. Keeping something too close, so it doesn’t slip away, but you actually keep it too tight...”

Tune in now.

