Phillip Jon Taylor Announces New Album 'Essential Maintenance For Human Happiness'

Scottish songwriter Phillip Jon Taylor has shared details of his new album 'Essential Maintenance For Human Happiness'.

The musician is perhaps best known for fronting PAWS, the Glasgow based group whose grunge-edged sound has won acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.

Recently relocating back to his home in the Scottish Highlands, Phillip is now based in the coastal town of Dornoch.

New album 'Essential Maintenance For Human Happiness' was built at his home studio, and it marks a reset of the dials for the musician.

He comments: "So much is too much. Nature, peace, health, love and space. Into the wild. Trying to steer this rudder toward the good nature of all things. Some have been struck down like trees that haven’t come into season. In a world dominated by technology and the constant fear of missing out. Money and possessions. Distrust. The raging social anguish for approval and compliment. We weren’t built for this."

Out on August 14th (order it HERE ) the album features artwork from Phillip's late friend Melita Hachey, who passed away earlier this year; £1 from every album is going to Women's Aid in her memory.

New song 'On Your Birthday' leads the way, and it views some of the songwriter's formative influences from a slightly different angle.

We're hearing elements of the Replacements in there, maybe even aspects of Blur's self-titled record - hell, maybe some of the Grandaddy catalogue, too.

Talking about the loss of innocence and a growing frustration with the world, Phillip sings: "It's not permitted to have your cake and eat it / Even on your birthday, too..."

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://phillipjontaylor.bandcamp.com/album/essential-maintenance-for-human-happiness" href="http://phillipjontaylor.bandcamp.com/album/essential-maintenance-for-human-happiness">Essential Maintenance For Human Happiness by Phillip Jon Taylor</a>

