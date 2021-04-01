Phil Taggart Picks Out Some Winter Chillers

Broadcaster and new music champion Phil Taggart spent the festive period fine-tuning his latest all-star project.

Recently leaving Radio 1 behind after a decade of fantastic shows, the Northern Irish personality launched new show ChillDaBeats.

Coming with the support of Spotify, it's a dip into the more chilled out end of the music spectrum, and features some fantastic guests.

The very first sonic sous chef on ChillDaBeats was Liam Gallagher, and the frontman will be followed by the likes of Olafur Arnalds, Sigur Ros, Julien Baker, and Daniel Avery.

Online now, ChillDaBeats updates weekly only on Spotify , a two-hour selection of specially curated music.

To mark the arrival of the project, Phil Taggart picked out some winter chillers for Clash...

Gabriels - 'Love And Hate In A Different Time'

This is a piece of incredible modern protest music that has 2020 written all over it!

Chester Watson - 'Deep Sea Tundras'

Chester Watson delivers the sort of existential rap music that will have you trying to figure out if this is just all a simulation.

Oneohtrix Point Never - 'No Nightmares'

Imagine 'Take My Breath Away' filtered through an Alien's sex glands. That is this!

Joshua Burnside - 'Whiskey Whiskey'

This one from Joshua has more nutrients than the Irish soil that goes into flavouring his favourite dram.

